White Sox's Fraser Ellard: Starting rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ellard (lat) was assigned to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment.
The left-hander has been sidelined by a lat strain since early May and was transferred to the 60-day IL in early June. Ellard will have a couple weeks to get up to speed in the minors since he won't be eligible to be reinstated until July 3.
