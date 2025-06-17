default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Ellard (lat) was assigned to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment.

The left-hander has been sidelined by a lat strain since early May and was transferred to the 60-day IL in early June. Ellard will have a couple weeks to get up to speed in the minors since he won't be eligible to be reinstated until July 3.

More News