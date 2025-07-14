The White Sox have selected Davis with the 137th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player draft.

Davis is coming off a junior season at Oklahoma State where he posted just a 5.92 ERA and 29:16 K:BB over 24.1 innings, primarily working as a reliever. He missed time in 2024 with a fractured collarbone and in 2025 with shoulder issues. Davis has flashed a huge arm when healthy, though, and stands an intimidating 6-foot-9. The 21-year-old is probably a long-term reliever, but Chicago will try to develop him as a starter first.