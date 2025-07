The White Sox acquired Ziehl from the Yankees on Wednesday in exchange for Austin Slater, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Ziehl has spent most of the 2025 season at Single-A Tampa, posting a 4.00 ERA and 63:14 K:BB over 74.1 innings covering 14 starts. The 22-year-old was a fourth-round pick of the Yankees in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.