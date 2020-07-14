Crochet joined the White Sox's player pool Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Crochet has yet to play a professional game, as he was taken with the 11th-overall pick in this year's draft. It would seem quite unlikely that he'd make a big-league appearance this season, though the club isn't ruling that out, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. He touches 100 mph with his fastball, which could earn him at least a brief look as a reliever this season, though he's viewed as a starter long-term.