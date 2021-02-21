Crochet added 15 pounds of muscle during the offseason, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The 21-year-old Crochet worked on his body during the offseason in preparation for what should be a full-time role in the White Sox's bullpen. The organization still feels he's a starter long-term, but his successful MLB debut as a reliever in 2020 has the decision-makers thinking he can be a useful bullpen piece for a team with World Series aspirations in 2021.
