Crochet signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the White Sox on Thursday to avoid arbitration, source reports.

Crochet charted a 3.55 ERA and 1.97 WHIP through 12.2 MLB innings last year, though shoulder issues limited Crochet to just 25 total appearances between the majors and minors. White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Tuesday that the team plans on using Crochet as a starter in 2024, though it's unclear whether he will be stretched out in the big leagues or in Chicago's minor-league system.