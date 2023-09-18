Crochet (shoulder) is close to being activated from the injured list, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Per the report Crochet will throw a bullpen session at some point during Chicago's three-game series against Washington that begins Monday, and if all goes well he will likely rejoin the roster shortly after that.
