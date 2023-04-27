Crochet (elbow) is in Chicago with the White Sox getting a checkup in hopes of being approved to begin a rehab assignment, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Crochet is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel in the long road back from Tommy John surgery. The hard-throwing left-hander's rehab assignment figures to be fairly lengthy given how much time he's missed, but he should eventually return to being a valuable late-inning relief arm.