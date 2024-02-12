White Sox general manager Chris Getz on Monday didn't rule out Crochet beginning the season in the major-league rotation, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Getz added that he expects Crochet to be on the Opening Day roster in some fashion, whether that's in the rotation or perhaps in a long relief role as he gets stretched back out to start. All 84 of Crochet's appearances in pro ball to this point have come in relief, so getting his stamina built up at the big-league level will be tricky.
