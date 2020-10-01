Crochet was removed from Thursday's game against the Athletics with left forearm tightness.
Crochet is still being evaluated to determine the severity of the injury, but his status for the remainder of the postseason could certainly be in question if the White Sox advance. The 21-year-old was dominant during his first action on the professional level in the regular season as he tossed six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out eight. His average fastball velocity was 100.2 mph during the season, but his speed was down during his appearance in Game 3 of the AL Wild Card Series prior to his removal.