Crochet didn't factor into the decision in an extra-innings loss to the Brewers on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out eight.
Crochet's now logged quality starts in five of his last six outings, posting a stellar 1.03 ERA in that span (35 innings). The 24-year-old left-hander continues to provide a bright spot on a rebuilding White Sox team -- Crochet's ERA is down to 3.49 on the year with a 0.93 WHIP and 93 strikeouts, good for second most in the league. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently slated for next week at home against Boston.
