Crochet developed a blister on his hand while throwing three scoreless innings in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Rangers, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. He allowed three hits and walk while striking out one to earn his third hold.

Crochet was seen bleeding from his thumb during the eighth inning when got out of a jam with a double-play lineout. It's unclear how the blister will impact him going forward, but after throwing 46 pitches Sunday, Crochet will not be available for the next few days.