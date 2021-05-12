Crochet (1-2) earned his first win Tuesday, striking out one over two-thirds of an inning in a 9-3 win over the Twins.

Crochet entered a tied game with one out and men at the corners in the top of the sixth inning. The left-hander induced a shallow fly to right field then a strikeout, keeping the game tied and setting the stage for the White Sox to take the lead in the bottom half of the inning. This was Crochet's first outing since being activated off the injured list.