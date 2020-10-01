Crochet left Game 3 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Athletics on Thursday with an apparent injury, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Crochet came into Thursday's contest with two outs in the first inning as the White Sox likely intended to use him as the primary pitcher. However, his velocity was down during his time on the mound, and he was removed from the game with one out in the second inning after throwing just nine pitches. It's unclear what issue Crochet could be dealing with, and it remains to be seen whether he'll be available for the remainder of the postseason if the White Sox win Thursday's decisive Game 3.