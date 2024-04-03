Crochet (1-1) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over seven inning in a 3-2 victory over Atlanta. He struck out eight.

That's now back-to-back quality starts and back-to-back eight-strikeout performances for Crochet, as the left-hander makes the White Sox look like geniuses for moving him into the rotation. He blanked one of the most potent offenses in baseball for six innings before Marcell Ozuna finally tagged him for a solo shot in the seventh. Crochet left the mound having generated 18 swinging strikes on his 93 pitches, and through his first two career starts he sports a 1.38 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 16:1 K:BB through 13 innings. He lines up to make his next trip to the mound this weekend in Kansas City.