Crochet allowed one hit over a scoreless inning in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Indians.
Crochet followed starter Reynaldo Lopez in the third inning, so that he could face the best of Cleveland's lineup in preparation of what will be an important bullpen role in the final third of games. The young left-hander with the high-velocity reputation did not reach 100 MPH but did touch 99 on the gun, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. ''The arm feels good, so that's the main takeaway. I felt really good with my off-speed [pitches]. My fastball command wavered a little bit, but for the most part I felt very confident with it," said Crochet.
