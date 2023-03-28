Crochet (elbow) threw a live bullpen Friday and will throw another session Monday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Crochet received positive reviews for his bullpen Friday, and it's a positive sign that he's able to throw again a few days later. The southpaw missed the 2022 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, and he will assuredly open the 2023 campaign on the injured list. When healthy, Crochet has shown electric stuff, and he likely will be a high-leverage option for the White Sox when he does return in the coming weeks.
