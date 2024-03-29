Crochet (0-1) went six innings, allowing one run on five hits and did not walk a batter to earn the defeat in Thursday's Opening Day 1-0 loss to the Tigers. He struck out eight.
It was an impressive performance for Crochet, who earned the Opening Day nod despite having never made a start in his previous 72 big league outings. The lefty struck out eight while going toe-to-toe with Kansas City's Tarik Skubal, who also tossed six innings but didn't yield a single run. Crochet is set for a tougher matchup his next time out, currently slated to take place mid-week against Atlanta in the friendly confines of Guaranteed Rate Field.
