Crochet said July 29 that he was diagnosed with a left shoulder strain after being pulled of his rehab assignment and expects to remain shut down for 2-to-3 weeks before he resumes a throwing program at the White Sox's spring training facility in Arizona, MLB.com reports. "I just want to take this comeback slow and don't want to rush anything. I still plan to pitch at some point at the end of the year," Crochet said.

Crochet was initially forced to the 15-day injured list June 20 with what the White Sox labeled as shoulder inflammation, and he looked as though he would have a chance to return in early August after he was cleared to begin a rehab assignment following the All-Star break. However, he never ended up making any appearances in the minors after feeling soreness in his shoulder July 21 before he was diagnosed with a more significant injury. Since he's unlikely to resume throwing until at least the middle of August and is expected to be built up slowly, Crochet probably won't be an option in the White Sox bullpen until early September, in a best-case scenario. The timing of Crochet's injury is particularly inconvenient, as he may have been in the mix for saves for the White Sox in the wake of closer Liam Hendricks undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery.