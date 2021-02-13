Crochet (forearm) has been throwing in Arizona and looks good, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

While it's not the most detailed report, it's still certainly good to hear that Crochet seems fine after suffering a flexor strain in the playoffs last season. He's also reportedly added muscle over the offseason. The young lefty has yet to pitch in the minors after being selected 11th-overall in last year's draft but has already made six major-league relief appearances. If he looks healthy and effective this spring, it's entirely possible he heads straight to the big-league bullpen again, as assistant general manager Chris Getz suggested in early February, though he could also head to the minors to build up as a starter, the role he's eventually expected to fill in Chicago.