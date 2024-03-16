Crochet has thrown nine scoreless innings in Cactus League action while maintaining a 12:0 K:BB.

Crochet has pitched exclusively out of the bullpen to this point in his big-league career, but the team has committed to stretching him out this spring. His last outing came Thursday against the Angels, during which he allowed only two hits and struck out three across three frames. Neither the White Sox nor Crochet have confirmed that he's set to begin he season in the rotation, but the departure of Dylan Cease will further enhance his chances.