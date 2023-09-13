Crochet (shoulder) advanced his rehab assignment Wednesday from Double-A Birmingham to Triple-A Charlotte, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Crochet struck out five batters and issued no walks over two scoreless -- and hitless -- innings of relief at the Double-A level. Out since June 20 due to left shoulder inflammation, he could return to the White Sox as early as this weekend.

