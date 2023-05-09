Crochet (elbow) is moving up to Triple-A Charlotte to continue his rehab assignment, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Crochet was knocked around for four runs on five hits and three walks over 3.1 innings covering three rehab appearances with Double-A Binghamton. More important is the fact he seems to be feeling healthy as he nears the end of his long rehab from Tommy John surgery. Crochet is preparing to serve as a multi-inning reliever with the White Sox.