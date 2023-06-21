Crochet received a cortisone shot Wednesday to treat the inflammation in his left shoulder, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Early estimates put Crochet somewhere between 2-to-3 weeks out from returning to game action, making it likely he returns shortly after the All-Star break. The 24-year-old lefty has already missed over a month earlier this year while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
