Crochet was placed on the 10-day injured list with an upper-back strain Thursday.

Crochet was dealing with a blister during his most recent outing Sunday, but it's an entirely separate issue which will send him to the injured list. The move can be backdated by three days, leaving Crochet eligible to return next Thursday, though it's not yet clear whether or not he's expected to do so. Luis Robert (illness) was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move.