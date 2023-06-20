The White Sox placed Crochet on the 15-day injured list Tuesday (retroactive to June 17) with left shoulder inflammation.

This marks the second IL stint of the season for Crochet, who previously missed the first month and a half of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He will now be shelved again until the beginning of July while Jimmy Lambert (ankle) returns from the injured list to replace Crochet in the bullpen.

