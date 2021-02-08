White Sox assistant general manager Chris Getz said Crochet (forearm) is being considered for a bullpen role with the major-league team, Scott Merkin of the White Sox's official site reports.

The organization's long-term plans are to use him as a starter, but Getz feels Crochet could be a fit in a multi-inning role on the White Sox in 2021. The left-hander was effective in limited exposure to MLB last season when he fanned eight, walked none and allowed three hits over six scoreless innings. He also appeared in the postseason. While Getz did not bring up Crochet's forearm strain, that he's being considered for the bullpen suggests he'll start training camp on time.