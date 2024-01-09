White Sox general manager Chris Getz revealed Tuesday that Crochet is preparing to be a starting pitcher in 2024, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Getz admits that it will take a while for Crochet to be appropriately stretched out to start, but it's the role the club has planned for him. It's not clear at this point whether the stretching-out phase will occur in the majors or minors, or both. Crochet missed all of the 2022 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and was limited to 25 appearances between the majors and minors in 2023 due to a shoulder problem, although he ended the year with a clean bill of health. The southpaw has made 84 appearances in pro ball (72 in the majors), and all of them have been out of the bullpen.