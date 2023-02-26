Crochet (elbow) is raising the intensity of his weekly bullpen sessions, MLB.com reports.
Crochet had been throwing two bullpen sessions per week but with a lower level of intensity. His timeline to return from Tommy John surgery remains in mid-May, though the White Sox also clarified that the plan is for Crochet to pitch in extended spring training games before going on a rehab assignment with a minor-league affiliate.
