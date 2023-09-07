Crochet (shoulder) re-started a rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham on Wednesday, MLB.com reports.
The left-hander has been sidelined since late June with shoulder inflammation and had to be pulled off his initial rehab assignment following a setback. Crochet struck out a pair in a perfect frame for the Barons on Wednesday in what was his first appearance in exactly two months. He's hoping to rejoin the White Sox' bullpen before the end of the season.
