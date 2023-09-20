Crochet (shoulder) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list on Wednesday.
Crochet is returning from his rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte. The reliever has not made an appearance in the majors since June 15, when he suffered a shoulder injury. He struck out 10 while allowing one hit and zero walks over four scoreless innings during this latest rehab assignment.
