Crochet will be limited to single-inning outings going forward and will not pitch back-to-back days, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The flame-throwing lefty has only made two appearances of more than an inning this season, and has yet to pitch on consecutive days. Crochet clearly has the arm talent to be an oft-utilized, high-leverage reliever, but the White Sox appear to be preserving him for the time being.