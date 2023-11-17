White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Friday that he wants Crochet to be used in a multi-inning role next season, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Crochet will be on an innings progression during spring training and the team will determine then whether to continue to stretch him out to start or use him in relief. At the very least, this would seem to rule the lefty out from being under consideration to serve as the White Sox' closer in 2024, although plenty can change between now and when that decision gets made. Crochet missed all of 2022 following Tommy John surgery and was limited to 25 appearances between the majors and minors in 2023 due to a shoulder issue, although he ended the season healthy.