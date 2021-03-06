Crochet is viewed by manager Tony La Russa as "a valuable part of the final third of the game," James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Crochet was viewed as a starter by the White Sox when they selected him 11th in last year's draft, but he shot straight to the majors in September without any previous professional experience and impressed, making five scoreless appearances in the regular season and one more in the playoffs. The White Sox are now faced with the choice of keeping him in that relief role as a big-leaguer or sending him down to the minors to stretch out, and appears as though they're choosing the former. He's seemingly thought to be ready for high-leverage work, though he won't provide a ton of fantasy value in standard setups as a single-inning reliever unless he's getting saves, which won't be happening as long as Liam Hendriks is healthy.