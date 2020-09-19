Crochet struck out two over a scoreless inning in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Reds.

Crochet, the White Sox's first-round pick (11th overall) in the 2020 draft, made his major-league debut in the sixth inning with Chicago down by six runs. The 21-year-old threw six of 13 pitches at 100 MPH or harder, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. Chicago general manager Rick Hahn said that Crochet will pitch out of the bullpen over the final 10 games to see if the left-hander can help the club during the postseason. Crochet is still viewed long term as a starter.