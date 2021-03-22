Crochet allowed one hit and struck out two over a scoreless eighth inning in Sunday's spring game against the Diamondbacks.

Crochet is locking in a spot in the White Sox's bullpen with a strong spring. The 21-year-old left-hander has allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six over six Cactus League innings. At this point, he's expected to be used in the last third of games, leading up to closer Liam Hendriks.