Crochet (0-1) allowed an unearned run and a walk with one strikeout in one inning, taking the loss in Sunday's extra-inning defeat against the Royals.

Crochet will take the blame for the loss, as his throwing error allowed Michael Taylor to score the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning. The 21-year-old Crochet has yet to allow an earned run in 4.1 innings this season. He's posted a 0.69 WHIP, six strikeouts and a hold in three outings. The southpaw can be expected to feature in high-leverage roles as one of the setup relievers to closer Liam Hendriks.