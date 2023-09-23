Crochet (0-2) allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out one across 0.2 innings to take the loss Friday against the Red Sox.
Crochet made his first appearance since being activated from the injured list Wednesday after battling a shoulder injury. He was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the eighth inning, but he allowed an inherited runner to score after allowing a single and walk. He gave up a run of his own two batters later, so the performance left plenty to be desired. However, with the White Sox out of playoff contention, their primary focus is getting the young reliever some work prior to the close of the regular season.
