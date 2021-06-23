Crochet (2-4) did not retire a batter and allowed four runs on four hits to pick up the loss Tuesday against the Pirates.

Crochet, who has been very good out of the bullpen, was entrusted to pitch the seventh after the White Sox took a 3-2 lead in the top half of the inning. But the left-hander permitted four consecutive singles and was replaced by Aaron Bummer, who gave up a hit that produced the fourth run charged to Crochet. It was the third straight outing in which Crochet allowed at least one run, and it raised his season ERA from 1.19 to 2.78.