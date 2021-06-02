Crochet struck out two over two scoreless innings in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to Cleveland.
On the day it was announced that Crochet would make only single-inning appearances, the left-hander shut down Cleveland over two perfect innings. His usage may be more about pitch count than innings. He needed just seven pitches to dispatch Cleveland batters in the seventh inning, then came out for a second inning.
