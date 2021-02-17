General manager Rick Hahn said Wednesday that Crochet (forearm) is expected to open the upcoming season in the White Sox's bullpen rather than the rotation, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

The White Sox don't seem to be writing off the flame-throwing lefty becoming a starter in the long run, but working out of the bullpen will allow Crochet to make a more immediate impact for a team that has legitimate World Series aspirations in 2021. Upon being promoted to the big leagues last September, Crochet was dominant in a small sample of five relief appearances, tossing six scoreless frames and striking out eight. He suffered a strained left flexor tendon in the playoffs, but after being cleared to resume a throwing program earlier in the offseason, Crochet isn't expect to face any restrictions this spring.