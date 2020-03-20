Sheets is batting .200 (4-for-20) with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored over 20 spring at-bats.

Prior to 2019, Sheets was on a path to potentially be the White Sox's first baseman after Jose Abreu, but that changed when Chicago made Andrew Vaughn its first-round pick (third overall) in the 2019 draft. The selection of Vaughn, who is near-MLB ready, pushes Sheets further down the organizational depth chart. The 2021 White Sox could make Abreu the everyday designated hitter with Vaughn taking over at first base. With that in mind, the White Sox could flip Sheets this season for an needed piece at the trade deadline, if they are in a position to compete for the postseason.