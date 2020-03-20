White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Blocked at first base
Sheets is batting .200 (4-for-20) with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored over 20 spring at-bats.
Prior to 2019, Sheets was on a path to potentially be the White Sox's first baseman after Jose Abreu, but that changed when Chicago made Andrew Vaughn its first-round pick (third overall) in the 2019 draft. The selection of Vaughn, who is near-MLB ready, pushes Sheets further down the organizational depth chart. The 2021 White Sox could make Abreu the everyday designated hitter with Vaughn taking over at first base. With that in mind, the White Sox could flip Sheets this season for an needed piece at the trade deadline, if they are in a position to compete for the postseason.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 All-Rookie Team
Prospect are always of interest to Fantasy players, but which ones are likely to make the biggest...
-
Sale set for Tommy John
Tommy John surgery is never good news, but the timing of Chris Sale's could have been worse....
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, 2020 advice
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Duck Albies
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Smoak
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Santander
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...