Sheets was mentioned by manager Tony La Russa as a possible candidate for the designated hitter spot this season, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Andrew Vaughn is thought to be the favorite for the job, but Sheets has a solid minor-league resume himself and is on the 40-man roster. The canceled minors season last year prevented him from continuing his climb up the ladder, but he hit .267/.345/.414 with 16 homers in 126 games for Double-A Birmingham in 2019.