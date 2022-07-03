Sheets went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI on Saturday against the Giants.

Sheets has drawn nine consecutive starts since being recalled June 22 due to the absence of both Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) and Adam Engel (hamstring). He tallied his fourth multi-hit effort in that span, helping him maintain a .310 average while chipping in one home run, four RBI and three runs scored. Sheets will be at risk of losing playing time when Jimenez is able to return, though he has made the case to retain his spot on the roster.