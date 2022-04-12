Sheets will start in right field and bat sixth in Tuesday's game against the Mariners.

Sheets started in only one of the White Sox's first three games during the club's season-opening series in Detroit, but he should face a clearer path to playing time in the outfield after AJ Pollock (hamstring) was moved to the injured list Tuesday. Manager Tony LaRussa could choose to take a platoon approach to right field, with the lefty-hitting Sheets occupying the larger side of the timeshare while the righty-hitting Adam Engel picks up starts against southpaws.