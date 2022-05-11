Sheets went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Guardians.
Sheets took Cal Quantrill yard in the sixth inning to record his third home run of the season and second in as many games. His power surge is coming at the right time, as Andrew Vaughn (hand) began a rehab assignment Tuesday, which could result in some lost playing time for Sheets. However, he's made plenty of contact early -- he's striking out at a 21.2 percent rate -- so there is room for his .213/.263/.360 line to improve.
