Sheets started in right field and went 2-for-3 with a double, a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 10-1 win over Houston.

Sheets continued to his torrid introduction to MLB with his fourth home run in 45 at-bats. Eight of his 11 hits have gone for extra bases. Opportunities are available in right field after the White Sox let Adam Eaton go, but those at-bats could dry up when Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) and Luis Robert (hip) return to duty.