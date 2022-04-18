Sheets went 1-for-3 with a home run, hit-by-pitch and two RBI in a 9-3 loss Sunday against the Rays.

Sheets drove in a run when he was hit by a pitch in the fourth and capped off the game with a solo homer in the ninth off right-handed reliever Tommy Romero. It was his first home run and RBI of the season. The 25-year-old has started in three of the last four games and has a hit in each appearance. Sheets has extreme platoon splits and will most likely only receive starts against right-handed pitchers.