White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Idle versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Sheets is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
The lefty-hitting Sheets will retreat to the bench while the Red Sox bring southpaw Rich Hill to the mound Wednesday. Jake Burger replaces Sheets as the White Sox's designated hitter.
