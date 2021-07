Sheets allowed 1-for-3 with a three-run shot in a win over the Twins in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader.

Sheets took Jose Berrios deep for a three-run, walkoff shot in the seventh inning. He's homered in each of his last two games and racked up five through 48 at-bats to start his MLB career. The 25-year-old lefty is slashing .245/.333/.633 with nine extra-base hits and 14 RBI.